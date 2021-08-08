91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Civil Rights Trail marker to be unveiled Monday

1 hour 44 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, August 08 2021 Aug 8, 2021 August 08, 2021 3:15 PM August 08, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail will add a new marker to honor the state’s first march of the movement.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican who leads the state’s tourism office, will unveil the marker Monday at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge.

The spot will commemorate Louisiana’s first Civil Rights march and its longest: a 105-mile (170 kilometers) walk from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge that started on Aug. 10, 1967. The leaders included civil rights activist A.Z. Young, Bob Hicks and Gayle Jenkins.

Nungesser’s office said the march grew from 25 to 600 people across the journey.

Trending News

Members of Young's family will attend the unveiling of the marker. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days