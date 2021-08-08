Louisiana Civil Rights Trail marker to be unveiled Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail will add a new marker to honor the state’s first march of the movement.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican who leads the state’s tourism office, will unveil the marker Monday at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge.

The spot will commemorate Louisiana’s first Civil Rights march and its longest: a 105-mile (170 kilometers) walk from Bogalusa to Baton Rouge that started on Aug. 10, 1967. The leaders included civil rights activist A.Z. Young, Bob Hicks and Gayle Jenkins.

Nungesser’s office said the march grew from 25 to 600 people across the journey.

Members of Young's family will attend the unveiling of the marker.