Louisiana city seeks residents help to mark 300th year

Saturday, November 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Opelousas will celebrate its tricentennial in 2020 and the community is being asked to participate.
  
KATC-TV reports that residents will be able to contribute to creation of a new mural designed to celebrate the city's 300 year anniversary. The collaborative mural is part of the Celebrate Opelousas 300 activities. Once it’s complete, a digital print will be used for the official poster.
  
A $2,695 grant from the Acadiana Center for the Arts to Opelousas Tourism will help fund the project.
  
The project will serve as a preservation tool in sharing information about the city's history.
  
Lead artist Jerome Ford has created a design that he calls "Tree of Life." It features icons and symbols associated with Opelousas’ culture and heritage intertwined with an oak tree’s roots and branches.
