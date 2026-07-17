Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana chimp sanctuary keeps its apes cool with frozen Greek yogurt bars
KEITHVILLE — As temperatures climb across Northwest Louisiana, the nearly 300 chimpanzees at Chimp Haven are finding ways to beat the heat.
For several groups at the world's largest chimpanzee sanctuary, that recently meant a special delivery of frozen Greek yogurt bars.
The treats were offered as enrichment, giving the chimpanzees an engaging way to explore new tastes and textures while cooling down.
"The chimps had a lot of fun with these treats and it was fascinating to see how each one approached them," said Michelle Reininger, Chimp Haven's colony director. "Some settled in to savor every lick, while others carried theirs to a favorite spot. Those individual choices and personalities are part of what makes enrichment so rewarding."
Food-based enrichment is carefully worked into each chimpanzee's individualized nutrition plan. When special treats are offered, the animal care team adjusts other parts of the diet to maintain an appropriate nutritional balance.
Trending News
Chimp Haven's forested habitats also provide shade and opportunities for chimpanzees to choose where they spend their time during warmer weather. Caregivers closely monitor the residents and provide access to water, indoor spaces and other cooling options throughout the summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Speed Queen Laundry location on Plank Road offering two weekends of...
-
Southern University board votes to rename baseball field after late coach Roger...
-
Cook who worked at LSU's Delta Chi house arrested after allegedly selling...
-
'Why would you repeat those damn lies?:' Sen. Cassidy says to Trump's...
-
84-year-old dies after striking pole along Old Hammond Highway, EBR Coroner's Office...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
-
Baton Rouge Hockey Club announces inaugural head coach
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans