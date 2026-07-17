Louisiana chimp sanctuary keeps its apes cool with frozen Greek yogurt bars

KEITHVILLE — As temperatures climb across Northwest Louisiana, the nearly 300 chimpanzees at Chimp Haven are finding ways to beat the heat.

For several groups at the world's largest chimpanzee sanctuary, that recently meant a special delivery of frozen Greek yogurt bars.

The treats were offered as enrichment, giving the chimpanzees an engaging way to explore new tastes and textures while cooling down.

"The chimps had a lot of fun with these treats and it was fascinating to see how each one approached them," said Michelle Reininger, Chimp Haven's colony director. "Some settled in to savor every lick, while others carried theirs to a favorite spot. Those individual choices and personalities are part of what makes enrichment so rewarding."

Food-based enrichment is carefully worked into each chimpanzee's individualized nutrition plan. When special treats are offered, the animal care team adjusts other parts of the diet to maintain an appropriate nutritional balance.

Chimp Haven's forested habitats also provide shade and opportunities for chimpanzees to choose where they spend their time during warmer weather. Caregivers closely monitor the residents and provide access to water, indoor spaces and other cooling options throughout the summer.