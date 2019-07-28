78°
Louisiana Children's Museum moving to new location

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Louisiana Children's Museum is moving to a new, $47.5 million campus in New Orleans.
  
NOLA.com reports that the museum closed its old location on Saturday and will reopen on Labor Day weekend at an 8.5 acre (3.44 hectare) site in New Orleans City Park.
  
Museum CEO Julia Bland says many museum favorites such as the grocery store and infant-toddler play area have been improved in the new space.
  
There's also a front porch overlooking a lagoon and a floating classroom. A 15,000-gallon cistern will collect rainwater, creating an area where children can splash around.
  
