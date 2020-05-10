Louisiana chancellor becomes Coker University's new president

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coker University in South Carolina selected the chancellor of a Louisiana community college as its new president.

The school announced in a statement, saying that Natalie Harder will become the school's next president on June 1.

The school also said Harder was a unanimous choice, standing out from more than 100 candidates.

“Dr. Harder is a nationally recognized leader in higher education who has demonstrated the type of strong, dynamic, and enlightened leadership that will propel Coker in new directions,” said Angie Stanland, chair of the university Board of Trustees.

Harder has been chancellor of South Louisiana Community College since 2012, where she nearly tripled enrollment from 6,100 students to over 18,000. She also doubled the number of degree, diploma, and certificate programs.