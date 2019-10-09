Louisiana cattle theft suspect faces more charges in Texas

Photo: USA Today

QUITMAN, Texas (AP) - A man previously accused of involvement in a Louisiana cattle theft ring has been indicted in Texas on charges he also stole cows from a rancher there.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said in a news release Monday that Texas authorities arrested Justin Glenn Thompson last week on an additional felony cattle theft charge. He was indicted on three related charges last month as part of a joint investigation by the raisers association and Louisiana's Agriculture Department.

Investigators say in this case, Thompson purchased cattle from a Texas rancher by saying he was a representative from a Louisiana-based feeding company. But authorities say he doctored invoices and wrote bad checks to divert profit to himself.

The Alexandria Town Talk reports Thompson and his parents were charged last year with stealing $1 million in livestock in Louisiana.