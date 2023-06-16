Louisiana Cat to expand facility, add 60 jobs

NEW IBERIA - Louisiana Machinery Company has announced they'll add 60 jobs and expand its operations in New Iberia.



A Louisiana Economic Development news release says the company, known as Louisiana Cat, announced Thursday that the jobs will be added over the next five years, with salaries averaging $60,000.



Louisiana Cat rebuilds and services engines and related equipment for marine, oil and gas, industrial and utility companies at the Port of Iberia.



Gov. John Bel Edwards says this expansion is a signal that better times are ahead in oilfield communities.



An 8-inch natural gas pipeline to the port area will be installed at a cost of $1.2 million to make the expansion possible.



The Louisiana Economic Development will contribute $450,000 toward the cost of the pipeline through an Economic Development Award Program payment.