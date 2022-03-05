80°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana cancels dozens of oyster leases for nonpayment
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dozens of oyster leases have been canceled because the owners haven’t paid their rent, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
The 44 leases had been held by 19 people or groups.
The rent is supposed to be paid by the end of January. The department says state law adds a 10% penalty to people who pay in February. The department says it must revoke leases for people who haven’t paid before March 1.
Trending News
The department published the list Thursday on its website, at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/delinquent-oyster-leases.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kenilworth Charter School remembers beloved student killed in car accident
-
'It feels like a terrible dream': LSU's Ukrainian students rally support from...
-
Juban's Restaurant prepares for April 2022 grand reopening
-
Construction on I-10 smoother than the pavement
-
Outdated technology no longer works; medical alert company trying to reach customers
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...