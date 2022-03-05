80°
Louisiana cancels dozens of oyster leases for nonpayment

Saturday, March 05 2022
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dozens of oyster leases have been canceled because the owners haven’t paid their rent, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.

The 44 leases had been held by 19 people or groups.

The rent is supposed to be paid by the end of January. The department says state law adds a 10% penalty to people who pay in February. The department says it must revoke leases for people who haven’t paid before March 1.

The department published the list Thursday on its website, at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/delinquent-oyster-leases.

