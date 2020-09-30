Louisiana businessman, Lod Cook, has died, his family says

Lodwrick (Lod) Cook Photo: Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana businessman and philanthropist Lodwrick 'Lod' Cook has passed away at 92, according to a Tuesday evening post on his grandson's Facebook account.

Cook was a key member of the LSU community and played a vital role in the petroleum industry for more than 50 years.

An LSU alumni with a bachelors degrees in mathematics and petroleum engineering, Cook worked with the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) for 39 years and was named corporate vice president in 1970.

Cook is known for many achievements, including the distinct honor of being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as the Insignia of Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Cook is also known for making the initial gift to construct the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU in 1993. And, according to LSU, seven years later, he provided the initial contribution to build the Lod and Carole Cook Hotel and Conference Center.

His wife, Carole, preceded him in death in 2010.

A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.