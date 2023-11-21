Statewide burn ban lifted, still in effect for Livingston Parish

Photo: Wildfire in Beauregard Parish from September

BATON ROUGE - A statewide burn ban that has been in effect since early August has been lifted, officials announced Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal's office said residents can now burn yard waste like leaves, branches and grass clippings.

After the announcement, Livingston Parish said the burn ban will stay in effect throughout the parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

-Plastic and other synthetic materials

-Tires and other rubber products

-Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

-Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

-Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

-Buildings and mobile homes