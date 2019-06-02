78°
Louisiana budget deal near as school plan clears key hurdle

Sunday, June 02 2019
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana budget deal seemed within reach after a $3.8 billion public school formula won passage from a key committee packed with House Republicans who previously opposed the spending plan.
 
The K-12 financing formula would give pay raises to teachers and school support workers, while also increasing discretionary spending to school districts.
 
House Republicans previously blocked the $39 million increase in district's flexible block grant money. But the Senate, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state education board back the spending boost.
 
Amid election-year pressure from school leaders and their own colleagues, the House Appropriations Committee agreed Sunday to advance the proposal to the full House. The legislative session ends Thursday.
 
Beyond the district increase, the formula also includes a $1,000 teacher pay raise and $500 raise for support workers.

