Louisiana brewery launching new gumbo-flavored beer

2 hours 35 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 October 22, 2019 2:02 PM October 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Is your drink of choice lacking a certain Cajun edge? Well, one Louisiana-based brewery is looking to change that.

This week, Bayou Teche Brewing Company and Tony Chachere's partnered up to introduce "Gumbo Stout." As the name implies, it's an alcoholic beverage with a uniquely southern flavor. 

"You could say it's the Cajun version of the Mexican Michelada … spicy, savory and thirst-quenching," Bayou Teche Brewmaster Brian Broussard told KATC. "Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony's Creole Roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide."

The new beer will launch on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a celebration at Bayou Teche Brewing. It will be available for a limited time at Louisiana retailers.

