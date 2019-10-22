Louisiana brewery launching new gumbo-flavored beer

Is your drink of choice lacking a Cajun edge? Well, one Louisiana-based brewery is looking to change that.

This week, Bayou Teche Brewing Company and Tony Chachere's partnered up to introduce "Gumbo Stout." As the name implies, it's an alcoholic beverage with a uniquely southern flavor.

"You could say it's the Cajun version of the Mexican Michelada … spicy, savory and thirst-quenching," Bayou Teche Brewmaster Brian Broussard told KATC. "Gumbo Stout plays off of the savory flavors of Tony's Creole Roux with a nice, back-of-the-throat spiciness that traditional gumbo spices provide."

The new beer will launch on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a celebration at Bayou Teche Brewing. It will be available for a limited time at Louisiana retailers.