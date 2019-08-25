Louisiana breweries impacted by federal government shutdown

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Louisiana breweries might have fewer seasonal offerings this spring because of the partial shutdown of the federal government.



The agency responsible for approving licenses for new breweries and new labels for beer distributed out of state is among those with shuttered operations.



Karlos Knott of Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville tells The Daily Advertiser that nearly every brewery in Louisiana has been impacted by the shutdown. Knott is president of the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.



A new Baton Rouge brewer was days away from getting federal licensing when the shutdown began. Now, he's paying about $10,000 per month for employees, space and equipment that can't be used.



An established New Orleans brewer will be delayed in opening a second location, awaiting action from three federal agencies affected by the shutdown.

