82°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana borrowing picture improves after debt refinancing
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana has a bit more wiggle room to borrow money next year for state-financed construction projects.
Recent debt refinancing, along with better-than-expected terms for a recent bond sale has lessened the constraints for borrowing in the upcoming budget year that begins July 1. That's the word delivered from financial analysts Thursday to the Bond Commission.
The state is limited by a debt cap, and has been hovering close to it - with the risk that it wouldn't be able to borrow money at all next year under the traditional structure the state uses.
State officials learned Thursday they won't have that problem and could borrow an estimated $225 million next year under the regular debt structure.
That's not enough, however, to keep up with the planned list of construction work.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
-
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm
-
DA wants to revoke former BRPD officer's bond after latest arrest