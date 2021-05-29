82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana borrowing picture improves after debt refinancing

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 October 19, 2017 12:40 PM October 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana has a bit more wiggle room to borrow money next year for state-financed construction projects.
  
Recent debt refinancing, along with better-than-expected terms for a recent bond sale has lessened the constraints for borrowing in the upcoming budget year that begins July 1. That's the word delivered from financial analysts Thursday to the Bond Commission.
  
The state is limited by a debt cap, and has been hovering close to it - with the risk that it wouldn't be able to borrow money at all next year under the traditional structure the state uses.
  
State officials learned Thursday they won't have that problem and could borrow an estimated $225 million next year under the regular debt structure.
  
That's not enough, however, to keep up with the planned list of construction work.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days