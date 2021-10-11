Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Book Festival to be held online because of COVID
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s statewide book festival will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with programs planned each weekend from Oct. 30 through Nov. 14.
This year marks the 17th annual free event to celebrate readers and writers.
The festival, which draws tens of thousands of people, usually takes place in and around the Louisiana State Capitol. But its 40 programs and more than 80 authors and presenters are moving online this year.
“While we look forward to the in-person return next year, we are excited to be able to bring the festival to you virtually this year,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees the festival, said in a statement.
A full schedule of programs will be available online later this month at louisianabookfestival.org.
