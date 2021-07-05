87°
Louisiana boating accident leaves 1 dead, 1 charged
ARCADIA, La. (AP) — One man died in a boating accident in northwestern Louisiana, and authorities said another man was charged with driving the boat while intoxicated.
The body of Keshaun Farner, 20, was found in Lake Bistineau on Sunday following an overnight search that began when he went missing on Saturday, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
It wasn’t clear how Garner wound up in the water, but he was not wearing a life jacket and another man was arrested, WWL-TV reported.
Hayes M. Meek, 20, was arrested on a charge of operating the boat while intoxicated. It wasn’t clear whether Meek had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, but authorities said additional charges were possible.
