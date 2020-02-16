Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education starts search for new superintendent

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is searching for its next state superintendent of education.

The BESE superintendent will be tasked with overseeing the growth of elementary and secondary schools in the state system.



“This is an incredible opportunity for a leader in education to take the helm of the Louisiana Department of Education, build on our current momentum, and become a champion for all our children and families,” said Kira Orange Jones, BESE Superintendent Selection Work Group chair and District 2 member.



The board say the next superintendent will need to prioritize "raising academic expectations, increasing access to quality early childhood education, expanding career education opportunities, and strengthening educator development, but will also face considerable challenges."



The work group will oversee the administrative process of reviewing submissions, screening candidates and conducting interviews. Promise54 will assist the work group in managing the process. By early spring the work group anticipates facilitating possible interviews and proposing one to three applicants to the Board for the appointment of the next State Superintendent. Serving with Orange Jones on the Superintendent Selection Work Group are District 1 BESE member Jim Garvey, District 6 member Ronnie Morris, and At-Large member Doris Voitier.

The Board's website will open to submissions until 5 p.m. Feb. 28. You can find the application form here: https://bese.louisiana.gov/current-initiatives/superintendent-search