Louisiana Board of Education prepares to replace John White as Superintendent

1 hour 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As State Superintendent of Education, John White, prepares to officially step down from his post, state officials take steps to search for White's replacement. 

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet Thursday to select four new board members, elect new leaders, and discuss exactly what kind of candidate they're looking for to replace White. 

White maintained his position for eight years, and he's expected to formally hand his resignation to the board during Thursday's meeting.  

