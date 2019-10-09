Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump

Photo: ice.gov

WINNFIELD, La. (AP) - Federal authorities have dramatically expanded detention of immigrants in Louisiana.



Since last year, eight local jails have started holding asylum seekers and other migrants, making Louisiana an unlikely epicenter for immigrant detention under President Donald Trump. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it's now detaining about 8,000 migrants in Louisiana out of 51,000 nationally.



These new facilities are a mix of old state prisons and local jails and are several hours away from bigger cities. They are far from where most immigrants' rights groups and lawyers are based. Migrants complain of mistreatment and prolonged detention.



ICE refused several requests to comment on why it focused on Louisiana.