Louisiana-based real estate firm expands to popular tourist spot in Florida

Photo: businessreport.com

BATON ROUGE - One of Louisiana's highest grossing real estate firms has announced its plans to open their first out-of-state location in a popular tourist destination this month.

Beau Box Commercial Real Estate (BBCRE) will expand their reach into the Florida panhandle with an office based in Pensacola.

"The panhandle is not only an attractive place to live, but presents boundless opportunities for commercial real estate growth, especially in the Greater Pensacola area,” firm President & CEO Beau Box said in a statement.

Box added that his firm will be partnering with local commercial real estate firms in northwest Florida to "make the most positive impact we can."

A resident of Pensacola Florida, Bill Ogburn, will head the Pensacola branch of BBCRE. Ogburn launched his real estate career in Louisiana in 1992.

BBCRE has offices located throughout the state of Louisiana.

