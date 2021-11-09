Louisiana-based 'Cupid Shuffle' singer/songwriter to release new book

Bryson “Cupid” Bernard

LAFAYETTE - If you've attended a wedding in south Louisiana, it's likely you've heard the song, the "Cupid Shuffle."

The popular 2007 line dance single was created by Louisiana singer/songwriter, Bryson Bernard.

Better known by his stage name, "Cupid," the 38-year-old musician is now expanding his artistic endeavors to include a venture into the world of writing.

Bernard and best-selling author Elvira Guzman teamed up to write the book, "Trust Your Gift: An Interactive Guide to Achieve Your Purpose," which is currently available for preorder.

Bernard and Guzman hope the book will serve as an inspirational guide to readers who want to find their purpose in life and achieve specific goals along the way.

In his debut book, Bernard endeavors to use his own life experiences to help others.

Throughout his teens and early 20's, the multi-talented Lafayette native enjoyed singing and writing songs, while also standing out as an exceptional track and field athlete when he was in college.

Years later, at the age of 36, Bernard suffered a debilitating stroke.

He now says the health challenges he had to overcome during that difficult time left him with valuable life lessons that he'd like to share with others.

A recent KATC article quotes Bernard as saying, "There's a bunch of tidbits in the book. Some are musical, some are professional, some are about relationships, and a lot is about health as well. I caught a stroke in 2016, so I was able to take experiences like that, relationship experiences, music experiences, and just take them all together and create success with it."

"Trust Your Gift's" official release date is January 4, 2022.

Click here for more information on the book.