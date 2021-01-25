69°
Louisiana authorities shoot, kill man accused of stabbing 2
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana shot and killed a suspect accused of stabbing two people on Sunday night.
Slidell Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a report of a stabbing at a convenience store at around 4:30 p.m. when they encountered the suspect, Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement.
Officers with both agencies fired and the suspect was fatally struck, Fandal said. No officers were injured.
The agency did not give the names or races of anyone involved. The conditions of the two people who were stabbed were not immediately released.
Officials said Louisiana State Police would review the shooting and Slidell Police would investigate the stabbing.
