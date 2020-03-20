72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana authorities recover body of man from bayou

3 hours 45 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 4:36 AM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — A week after a man in northern Louisiana was thrown into a bayou while he was out boating, authorities have recovered his body and pulled it from the waters.

Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching Black Bayou in Ouachita Parish on March 11 after getting a report of two men being thrown from their 14-foot boat into the waterway, The News-Star reported.

A passing boater rescued one man shortly after the accident, but the other man in the boat, Earl Clack, 48, of Bastrop, never resurfaced.

About 7 a.m. Tuesday, rescue crews found Clack’s body.

The newspaper reported that Clack was not wearing a flotation device when he was recovered. His body was sent to the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days