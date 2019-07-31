88°
Louisiana authorities investigate discovery of human skull
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A north Louisiana coroner's office is investigating after a skull was found in Shreveport's Stoner Hill neighborhood.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office says the human remains were found Tuesday.
The coroner's office and the Shreveport Police Department, along with at least three search and recovery K-9 teams, are searching for further remains. Once the search is complete, authorities say the skull will be sent to the FACES lab at LSU in Baton Rouge to aid in identification.
