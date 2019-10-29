65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana authorities capture 7 inmates hours after escape

Tuesday, October 29 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Inmateaid
MONROE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say they're investigating how seven inmates were able to escape from a detention center before being captured hours later.
  
News outlets report Richland Parish Detention Center guards discovered the inmates were missing from the facility, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) outside of Monroe, early Monday morning.
  
The Richland Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening deputies tracked the inmates to a motel in Monroe by 10 a.m. Additional law enforcement agencies and SWAT joined the effort and took the men into custody around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
  
The seven inmates - Shaquille O. Woods, Bruce Conner, John E. Blunt, Terrell Netters, James Clark Jr., James M. Davillier and Devon D. Jackson - were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as fugitives from justice.

