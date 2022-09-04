74°
Louisiana attorney general warns of tobacco settlement scam

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Sunday, July 23 2017 Jul 23, 2017 July 23, 2017 10:41 AM July 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's attorney general is warning residents not to believe online ads that say people can receive money from a settlement reached between states and tobacco companies.
  
Attorney General Jeff Landry says his office has received questions about online promotions suggesting individuals can access thousands per month by signing up to receive cash payments. The ads prompt people to buy a subscription - providing personal information and a credit card number - to learn about how they can access the money.
  
But people can't get individual payments from the tobacco settlement. The money flows directly to states for programs. Louisiana uses the payments for health and education programs.
  
Landry's office says anyone who received the tobacco settlement ads and wants to file a complaint can do so at 800-351-4889 or online .

