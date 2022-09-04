74°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana attorney general warns of tobacco settlement scam
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's attorney general is warning residents not to believe online ads that say people can receive money from a settlement reached between states and tobacco companies.
Attorney General Jeff Landry says his office has received questions about online promotions suggesting individuals can access thousands per month by signing up to receive cash payments. The ads prompt people to buy a subscription - providing personal information and a credit card number - to learn about how they can access the money.
But people can't get individual payments from the tobacco settlement. The money flows directly to states for programs. Louisiana uses the payments for health and education programs.
Landry's office says anyone who received the tobacco settlement ads and wants to file a complaint can do so at 800-351-4889 or online .
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Southern fans get hype over the first game, predicting a great football...
-
With college football back in full swing, restaurants are ready for the...
-
Stolen plane circles Mississippi as pilot threatens to crash
Sports Video
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1
-
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth...