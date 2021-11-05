Louisiana Attorney General sues Biden administration over COVID vaccine executive order

Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General

After the Biden administration implemented an executive order mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all federal contractors, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry responded by filing a lawsuit against the order, KATC reports.

The controversial vaccine mandate is an aspect of a six-pronged plan in the fight against COVID; the President made an announcement about the plan this past September.

According to a previous statement from the White House, the six pillars of Biden's plan include:



-vaccinating the unvaccinated

-further protecting the vaccinated through booster shots

-keeping schools open

-increasing testing and requiring masks

-protecting the economic recovery

-improving care for those with Covid-19

In hopes of achieving the plan's six goals, the order requires all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated, along with employees of contractors that do business with the federal government.

But some lawmakers simply aren't on board with the plan.

Mississippi and Indiana have partnered with Landry in the lawsuit, which claims the states will "suffer immediate and irreparable harm from the Contractor Vaccine Mandate," and that the mandate "places overwhelming pressure on the State to change its laws and policies and threatens Plaintiff States with the loss of millions in future contracting opportunities."

The lawsuit also alleges that because the executive order requires contractors and subcontractors to enforce the mandate among employees and subcontractors, states will have to find a way to cover the hefty costs of enforcement-related expenses.

The suit goes on to claim that the contractor mandate violates the Tenth Amendment and that no clause of the Constitution allows the federal government to impose such a vaccine mandate.

The suit also claims the mandate and executive order are beyond the authority of the executive branch.