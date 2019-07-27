85°
Louisiana attorney found in contempt in duct tape incident

2 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 3:17 PM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana district judge has found a public defender in contempt of court after he filmed a bailiff duct-taping a defendant's mouth during a sentencing hearing this month.
 
The Acadiana Advocate reports state District Judge Marilyn Castle barred attorney Michael Gregory from bringing a cellphone into the 15th Judicial District court building or from using anyone else's cellphone in the court house for six months. She also ordered him to pay a $100 fine.
 
Gregory says he plans to appeal Friday's ruling.
 
The contempt hearing was called after Gregory filmed a bailiff putting tape on Michael C. Duhon's mouth during his July 18 sentencing hearing. Duhon repeatedly objected during the proceedings despite requests from Castle to remain silent or speak through his attorney, Aaron Adams.

