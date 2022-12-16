Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Art & Science Museum welcoming students despite unexplained power outage downtown
BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left several businesses, including the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, in the dark for more than 24 hours.
Officials said the power first went out at the museum and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, these businesses are still in the dark.
Entergy officials told WBRZ they haven't yet determined the cause of the outage, but crews will be working through the afternoon to fix the problem.
While waiting to get their power back, museum officials say they've still been hosting field trips of students from across the state. Just Friday, they welcomed nearly 300 students for "educational, hands-on activities and tours."
Trending News
A museum spokesperson says they hope to have their power back before tomorrow's "A Very Merry Museum" event set to start at 10 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend in 2015
-
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning man in 2015
-
Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole case of beer from convenience...
-
Ice skating is back at the River Center; buy tickets here
-
Officials confirm one dead after shooting on I-110 early Friday