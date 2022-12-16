Louisiana Art & Science Museum welcoming students despite unexplained power outage downtown

BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left several businesses, including the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, in the dark for more than 24 hours.

Officials said the power first went out at the museum and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, these businesses are still in the dark.

Entergy officials told WBRZ they haven't yet determined the cause of the outage, but crews will be working through the afternoon to fix the problem.

While waiting to get their power back, museum officials say they've still been hosting field trips of students from across the state. Just Friday, they welcomed nearly 300 students for "educational, hands-on activities and tours."

A museum spokesperson says they hope to have their power back before tomorrow's "A Very Merry Museum" event set to start at 10 a.m.