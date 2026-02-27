65°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with expanded exhibit
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrated Black History Month on Friday with its Art After Hours event with Mike Weary.
Art After Hours: Movement and Memory expands on the museum's newest exhibition, The Rise of the House of Weary, featuring artist Mike Weary.
The program included a panel discussion with women artists, an interpretive dance performance by students from the College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies and a pop-up fashion display by Southern University FAB Lab students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Broome aide Courtney Scott released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison...
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: LSU replaces water fountains after community push
-
Louisiana, Vanguard Group enter settlement in suit alleging firm engaged in coal...
-
Mayor-President Sid Edwards announces annual workforce experience for high school students
-
Woman arrested after driving man she stabbed to hospital, Iberville Parish deputies...