Louisiana Army reservist dies in Saudi Arabia
A Louisiana sheriff's deputy and Army reserve military police officer died from a fall in Saudi Arabia.
The Winn Parish Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post that deputy Clayton Horne fell from a tower in Riyadh.
The Army said in a news release Tuesday that the 23-year-old died Saturday from wounds in an incident that wasn't related to combat. His rank was specialist.
He was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, based in Ocala, Florida.
Horne was from Atlanta, Louisiana - a Winn Parish village of about 160 people, north-northwest of Alexandria.
Gov. John Bel Edwards says Horne dedicated his life to keeping people safe.
The Army says Horne's death is being investigated.
