Louisiana anticipating over 79,000 doses of vaccine this week

December 20, 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Sunday that this coming week 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will make its way to the state. 

