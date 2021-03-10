Louisiana announces plans for 'Space Campus' at NASA's New Orleans site

NEW ORLEANS - The governor has announced plans for the Louisiana Space Campus, a business park within NASA's site in southeast Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the project Wednesday, saying the plan will convert 50 acres of NASA’s 829-acre Michoud Assembly Facility into a space for commercial office development. The site would target developments from existing Michoud tenants and new prospects from the private and public sector.

“This year, as we celebrate 60 years of NASA’s operation of the Michoud Assembly Facility, we proudly announce a new chapter in this site’s storied history,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are excited about partnering with NASA for the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, and we look forward to the future tenants who would locate here. From the days of the Apollo missions to the development of the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, we have long looked to Michoud for a glimpse at our destiny in space. The Louisiana Space Campus will help us fulfill that destiny.”

The Michoud site has been dedicated to NASA activities since 1961, including the development and construction of space vehicles.