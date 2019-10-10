76°
Louisiana anglers get at least 3 more red snapper weekends

Thursday, October 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says state waters hold enough red snapper for at least three more weekends of sport fishing, starting Friday.
  
A news release says the weekend is running from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 12:01 a.m. Monday this weekend and the next two weekends.
  
The second and third weekends will start Oct. 18 and Oct 25.
  
Officials say about 49,000 pounds of Louisiana's recreational quota are available, not including landings from last weekend.
  
They say electronic reporting, dockside interviews and other factors all indicate that landings the weekend of Oct. 4 were low enough to allow the extension.
  
For more information on the 2019 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, click here.

