Louisiana and Texas authorities working to find info on abandoned cattle trailer

FORT WORTH – Texas authorities are now joining Louisiana law enforcement in seeking information about an abandoned trailer containing 18 head of cattle.



The trailer was found on June 20 along I-12 heading east near Hammond. The trailer the cattle were abandoned in is a gray 24-foot 1997 Circle W with a white canvas and the cattle have red numbered tags in their ears, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.



The Louisiana Brand Commission is currently in possession of the cattle and the trailer.



Anyone one with any information on the cattle or trailer is encouraged to contact the Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture at 985-517-2772 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985- 345-6150.