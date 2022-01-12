47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana and Texas authorities working to find info on abandoned cattle trailer

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 23 2016 Jun 23, 2016 June 23, 2016 12:42 PM June 23, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

Trending News

FORT WORTH – Texas authorities are now joining Louisiana law enforcement in seeking information about an abandoned trailer containing 18 head of cattle.

The trailer was found on June 20 along I-12 heading east near Hammond. The trailer the cattle were abandoned in is a gray 24-foot 1997 Circle W with a white canvas and the cattle have red numbered tags in their ears, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The Louisiana Brand Commission is currently in possession of the cattle and the trailer.

Anyone one with any information on the cattle or trailer is encouraged to  contact the Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture at 985-517-2772 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985- 345-6150.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days