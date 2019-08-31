Louisiana Ambulance Teams Deployed to Florida for Hurricane Dorian

BATON ROUGE – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is coordinating support for states expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Seven ambulance teams with a total of 35 units and 80 personnel arrived in Florida Saturday as emergency officials there prepare for this dangerous system.

“This is one of several requests Louisiana offered to fill to help Florida deal with this emergency,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Some requests have been cancelled due to changing conditions. We will also continue to look for ways to assist other states that may see an impact from this major hurricane. Gov. Edwards has made it clear that we should always look for ways to assist our state partners in the same way they assist us in times of need. Many states look for Louisiana’s support due to our experience and knowledge in dealing with emergencies.”

There is an established state-to-state assistance program used to coordinate support through GOHSEP. The Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) offers assistance during governor-declared states of emergency or disaster through a responsive, straightforward system that allows states to send personnel, equipment, and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.