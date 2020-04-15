Louisiana airports granted federal funding totaling $83.8 million

Louisiana’s major passenger airports will receive a combined $83.8 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The money will be used to address operational costs and other business expenses to cover losses due to the decline in revenues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement about the funding Wednesday morning, saying:

“The coronavirus lockdown has taken a serious toll on Louisiana’s airports because fewer people are traveling. Congress provided trillions in relief to families and businesses. This funding will help our airports through these challenging times.”

The Baton Rouge Regional Airport has been granted $8.4 million and the Lafayette Regional Airport, $2.9 million.

Other airports that will receive funding include the Lake Charles Regional Airport, which will get $18.1 million, Alexandria International Airport is on track to receive $2.3 million,Monroe Regional Airport expects $2 million, and Shreveport Regional Airport will be the recipient of $6.6 million.