Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana agriculture commissioner pushing aid applications
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s agriculture commissioner is urging the state’s farmers and ranchers to turn in their applications for federal coronavirus assistance ahead of next month’s deadline, and he’s worried some who are eligible may be missing out on available aid.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that it was giving out up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers who suffered losses during the coronavirus pandemic, such as market disruptions, price declines and increased marketing costs. Another $14 billion was added to the assistance program in September.
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says the deadline to apply through local Farm Service Agency offices is Dec. 11.
“Eligibility is different for each program and we think nurseries and specialty crop producers just aren’t aware that they could be eligible for assistance,” Craig McCain, state executive director of the Farm Service Agency, said in a statement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
-
Mardi Gras shop owner fears cancellations could put him out of business...
-
I-12 reopens after tanker truck explosion Friday morning; state trooper and truck...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana