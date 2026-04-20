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Louisiana agency celebrates organ donors with butterfly release
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency held a butterfly release to celebrate organ donors across the United States.
Families of donors gathered outside Ochsner Medical Center to honor the impact of their loved ones' lives. The agency says the butterflies symbolized new beginnings.
A flag was also raised at the hospital to commemorate organ donors.
"This flag is an opportunity for the families, for the staff, anybody that drives past this hospital to know that there is actually a life saving gift being transplanted at this moment," said Blake Smith, LOPA donation services coordinator.
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The agency says the flag will fly during organ transplants.
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