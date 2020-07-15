Louisiana AG issues opinion saying statewide mask mandate is unconstitutional

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says Governor Edwards' statewide mask mandate is not constitutional in an opinion released by the AG's office Wednesday.

The statement from Landry's office says the mandate restriction capacities for businesses and requiring face coverings "does not pass the constitutional test." The attorney general's statement also said it was "unfortunate" that his office was not consulted about the governor's order beforehand.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the order last week in an effort to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases in hospitalizations. During a news conference Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said he supported steps taken by the governor to slow the spread of the virus.

In the document, Landry also says the mask order is too broad and urges law enforcement agencies to exercise "extreme caution when responding to calls over face mask violations."

The opinion comes just a day after Landry himself reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

You can read the full opinion from the AG here.