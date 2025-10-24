Louisiana AG: Arkansas man defrauds State Retirement System for more than $33,000

LOUISIANA - An Arkansas man was arrested for defrauding the Louisiana State Retirement System for more than $33,000, the Attorney General said.

Derrick Mullins, 50, of Forrest City, Arkansas, is suspected of receiving benefits in the name of a member of Louisiana's retirement system who has been dead for over five years, according to a press release by the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.

Mullins, the nephew of the deceased retiree, defrauded LASERS of more than $33,000 between August 2020 and December 2024.

He was arrested by agents on Oct. 21 for 20 counts of theft. The investigation is still ongoing.