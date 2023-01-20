50°
Louisiana abortion clinics ask high court help to stay open

6 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, February 27 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON - Abortion clinics in Louisiana want the Supreme Court to allow them to stay open and block a ruling that could leave just one of four clinics providing abortions.

The clinics say in an emergency appeal to the high court late Friday that only a clinic in New Orleans would remain open if the state is allowed to enforce a law that requires doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

A federal judge ruled last month that the law is unconstitutional and prevented it from going into effect. An appellate panel in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that the law could be enforced even as the legal fight continues.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments next week over a similar law in Texas

