Louisiana: 256 confirmed coronavirus cases among K-12 schools statewide
BATON ROUGE - The state released updated data on COVID-19 cases at K-12 schools across the state Wednesday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 256 known cases across schools statewide as of Sept. 23. The data is based on the 948 schools reporting cases to the state so far.
The cases involved 172 students and 84 faculty and staff members.
There were no details on the regions where those cases were found as of Wednesday afternoon. It's also unclear whether those cases were contracted on school campuses.
