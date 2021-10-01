81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louise Street temporarily shut down for sewer repairs

49 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, October 01 2021 Oct 1, 2021 October 01, 2021 10:07 AM October 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sewer repair work temporarily prevented traffic from passing through Louise Street in South Baton Rouge Friday morning.

Trending News

Sources say the sewer problem that impacted the area earlier this week has been repaired.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days