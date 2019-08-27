77°
Loughlin, husband expected in court amid spat over lawyers

1 hour 14 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 August 27, 2019 6:42 AM August 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Daily Mail

BOSTON (AP) - Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected in court to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Tuesday to determine whether they can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California, which is an alleged victim in the couple's case.

Prosecutors say it poses a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm's work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport.

They have pleaded not guilty.

