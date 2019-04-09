Loughlin, husband and 14 parents face new charge in scam

Photo: The Seattle Times

BOSTON (AP) - Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been hit with a new charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery case.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 prominent parents indicted Tuesday on a charge of money laundering conspiracy. The parents were arrested last month on a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport. They have not publicly commented on the allegations.

The new charges come a day after fellow actress Felicity Huffman and a dozen other parents announced they would plead guilty to the scam.