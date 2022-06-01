Loudest voice in legislature for a new MS River bridge leaving state senate

BATON ROUGE - Rick Ward, the westside lawmaker who was instrumental in pushing for a new river bridge, will leave the legislature.

Ward told WBRZ Wednesday, he had a job that was too good to pass up.

He said he was not leaving the Louisiana Senate for politics but a "good opportunity in the private sector."

Ward, a Republican, is an attorney.

Ward represents District 17 at the State Capitol which includes most of St. Helena, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Assumption and St. Martin Parishes.

"I am committed to helping make Louisiana the best that it can be for its citizens and will work toward the goals of our district with utmost determination every day," he has written on his state website.

In the last few years, Ward has focused much of his energy on a new Mississippi River bridge. He'll leave the legislature with a bridge closer to reality than ever before.

Late last week, officials revealed three final options for a bridge south of Baton Rouge. All of the crossings tie the east and west banks of Iberville Parish together.

Ward last posted a message on Twitter Tuesday about working together: "Winning over someone with an opposing view can only happen when you think from their perspective. If you don’t take the time to understand their view you will never be able to communicate your view in a way that makes them re-think theirs."