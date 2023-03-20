54°
Lottery players seek $750M prize, 4th largest in US history

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 27 2019 Mar 27, 2019 March 27, 2019 12:38 PM March 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - After months without a winner, lottery players will have another shot at a Powerball jackpot that has soared to a massive $750 million.

The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, giving those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at winning the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.

The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

