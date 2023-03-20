Latest Weather Blog
Lottery players seek $750M prize, 4th largest in US history
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - After months without a winner, lottery players will have another shot at a Powerball jackpot that has soared to a massive $750 million.
The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, giving those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at winning the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.
The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.
Trending News
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
-
Crowds gather to St. Joseph's Cathedral Sunday to honor feast day in...
-
Dr. Hypolite Landry, former EBR coroner and record-setting pilot, dies at 96
-
St. Joseph's Cathedral celebrates day dedicated to St. Joseph, patron saint of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield