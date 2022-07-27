78°
Lost boaters spent night in the bayou; Found Tuesday morning

3 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 8:03 AM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish have located two boaters who were reported missing late Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, crews looked for the two crawfishermen between Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon. The Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and volunteers searched for the two most of last night and early Tuesday morning.

Authorities located them alive just before 8 a.m.

No further information was provided.

