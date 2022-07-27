78°
Latest Weather Blog
Lost boaters spent night in the bayou; Found Tuesday morning
IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish have located two boaters who were reported missing late Monday night.
According to the sheriff's office, crews looked for the two crawfishermen between Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon. The Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and volunteers searched for the two most of last night and early Tuesday morning.
Authorities located them alive just before 8 a.m.
Trending News
No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales transplant recipient headed to California to compete for good cause
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Downtown parking contract signed, new parking system coming soon
-
Gas expert explains why different Baton Rouge gas stations have different prices
-
Juveniles facing prostitution charges after botched robbery set-up at Port Allen motel
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West